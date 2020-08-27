Tiffany & Co. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 18,114 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,063% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,557 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 72,891 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 442,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,337,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 82.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TIF opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.22. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

