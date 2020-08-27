Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,754 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

