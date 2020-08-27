Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 8,205 Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $86.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion and a PE ratio of -4,314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 219,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $15,433,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,954,426.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,751,089 shares of company stock valued at $230,068,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

