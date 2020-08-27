Amalgamated Bank Sells 16,692 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,692 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Store Capital by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 184,231 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Store Capital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Store Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Store Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Store Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

NYSE:STOR opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.92. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

