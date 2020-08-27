Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 37,276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 50,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,554,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 411,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 235,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

