Amalgamated Bank Sells 909 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RARE opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $91.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 10,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $759,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $211,491.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,139. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

