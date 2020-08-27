Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,741.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,894 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $299,990. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.23.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.