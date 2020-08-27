Neutral Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price

News stories about Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Urban Outfitters earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Urban Outfitters’ analysis:

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.58.

URBN opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.25 and a beta of 1.30. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.