Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $124.77 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

