Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $208.47 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.35.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

