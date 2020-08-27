Amalgamated Bank Sells 695 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSE SITE opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $132.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $572,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,696.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,652,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,818. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

