Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,148 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 46.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 76.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $104.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -114.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $9,740,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,257,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,614. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

