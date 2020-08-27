Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,783 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 244.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBT. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

GBT opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.87. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $162,663.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,018,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,414 shares of company stock worth $2,493,047. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

