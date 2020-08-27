Synovus Financial Corp Has $140,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 564,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 70,226 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 470.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 124,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 102,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,130,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after buying an additional 39,567 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,699,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after buying an additional 311,789 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPW opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.