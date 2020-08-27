SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.19

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.19 and last traded at $122.19, with a volume of 3004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,415,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 90,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,419 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GXC)

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

