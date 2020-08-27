Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.32

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 66074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLDM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. Analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

