China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.55

Aug 27th, 2020

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (TSE:CGG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 71110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.21 million and a PE ratio of -16.60.

China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$290.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd will post 0.0396748 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

