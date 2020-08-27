Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $85.00. The company traded as high as $82.20 and last traded at $82.02, with a volume of 4038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.54.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 573.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth $70,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

