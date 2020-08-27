PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.65

Shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $853.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that PLDT Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PLDT by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PLDT by 2,316.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

