Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $134.00

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.00 and last traded at $133.44, with a volume of 8713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.59.

DQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $278,000.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

