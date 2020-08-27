Virtu Financial LLC Takes $249,000 Position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,242 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CryoPort by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CryoPort by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CryoPort by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $51.51 on Thursday. CryoPort Inc has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CryoPort’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

