COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $26.87.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

