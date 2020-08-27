Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 295.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 213.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter worth $3,764,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Iqvia by 8.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.11.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $111,698,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,053,694 shares of company stock worth $485,942,584 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQV opened at $158.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

