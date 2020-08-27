Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 521.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on W. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra raised Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.06.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $11,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,680,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Conine sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,420,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,560 shares of company stock valued at $65,172,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $342.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.22. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

