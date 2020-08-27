QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.10

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.10 and last traded at $115.78, with a volume of 44136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

