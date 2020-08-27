Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,369 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $189,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Sun acquired 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $423,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,648.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

