Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $54,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.51.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

ENBL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

