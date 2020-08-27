Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ExlService by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 575,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,138,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in ExlService by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 85,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $90,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $64.76 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. TheStreet raised ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

