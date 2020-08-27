Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

NYSE:TCO opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The business had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TCO. Piper Sandler downgraded Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.