Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $15.99 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

