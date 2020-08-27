US Bancorp DE Sells 1,176 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 42.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after buying an additional 575,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ExlService by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 764,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 67,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in ExlService by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 484,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $64.76 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $201,868.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

