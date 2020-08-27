Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSO shares. BidaskClub cut Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.9% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,192,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 48.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 699,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 228,050 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Cytosorbents by 1.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 691,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $367.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.53. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank
Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank
Amalgamated Bank Sells 695 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc
Amalgamated Bank Sells 695 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc
Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,148 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,148 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,783 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc
Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,783 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc
Synovus Financial Corp Has $140,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
Synovus Financial Corp Has $140,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report