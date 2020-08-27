Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSIT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $355,647.60. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $283,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,444.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

