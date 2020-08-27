Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.34% and a negative return on equity of 452.45%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.