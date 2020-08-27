First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFWM. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,331,000 after buying an additional 35,227 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 35.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 785,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $692.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

