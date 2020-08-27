Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.68.

Roku stock opened at $164.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 1.91. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $176.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.62.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $3,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,701 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,141. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

