Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,624 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 257.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $178,633,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $221.15 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,673.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

