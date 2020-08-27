Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 354.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 75,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NGG stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.40. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $2.0126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 113.03%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

