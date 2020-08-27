Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,497 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Sabre worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SABR. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Sabre stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

