RMB Capital Management LLC Has $43.77 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,055 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $221.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,673.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.05 and its 200 day moving average is $184.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

