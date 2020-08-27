Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 425.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,940 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Myriad Genetics worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,614,000 after buying an additional 209,727 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,029,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after purchasing an additional 171,330 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 365,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Read More: What is the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Foundation Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
First Foundation Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Roku Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup
Roku Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup
Microsoft Co. Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.
Microsoft Co. Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.
Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in National Grid plc
Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in National Grid plc
Sabre Corp Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Sabre Corp Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.
RMB Capital Management LLC Has $43.77 Million Position in Microsoft Co.
RMB Capital Management LLC Has $43.77 Million Position in Microsoft Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report