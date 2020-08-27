Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 425.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,940 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Myriad Genetics worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,614,000 after buying an additional 209,727 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,029,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after purchasing an additional 171,330 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 365,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

