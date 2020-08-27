Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Bank & Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 214,858 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,725,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,330 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,006,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $204,744,000 after buying an additional 49,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73,241 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,567,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $221.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,673.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

