Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $221.15 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,673.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

