Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $1.16. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

NYSE PMT opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. This is a boost from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,511,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,349,000 after buying an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,755,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,538,000 after purchasing an additional 378,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,535,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 588,186 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,900,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 162,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

