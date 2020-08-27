-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.23). Moderna reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Moderna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.39.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $70.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $639,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,734,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,611,535.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $14,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,280,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,671,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,134,421 shares of company stock valued at $74,976,042. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

