Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $703,000 Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,321 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.27 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $182,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

