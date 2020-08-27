Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s Largest Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,060 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,040 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.4% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $204,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,633,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $221.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,673.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $217.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

