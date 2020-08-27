Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $624,000 Position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000.

HWC stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

