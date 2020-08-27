Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $624,000 Position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000.

HWC stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Foundation Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
First Foundation Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Roku Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup
Roku Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup
Microsoft Co. Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.
Microsoft Co. Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.
Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in National Grid plc
Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in National Grid plc
Sabre Corp Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Sabre Corp Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.
RMB Capital Management LLC Has $43.77 Million Position in Microsoft Co.
RMB Capital Management LLC Has $43.77 Million Position in Microsoft Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report