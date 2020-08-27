NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $20.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NIO. CICC Research upgraded NIO from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. NIO has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.61.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

