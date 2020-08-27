Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JWN. Wedbush dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after buying an additional 403,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

